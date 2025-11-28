Jaxson Dart Injury: Giants Name Starting Quarterback for Week 13 vs. Patriots
As exciting as it was to watch Jameis Winston moonlight as a wide receiver, it's Jaxson Dart time again in New York.
The rookie quarterback, who has been sidelined for two games while working through the NFL’s concussion protocol, will start Monday night vs. the Patriots, Giants coach Mike Kafka confirmed Friday.
Though the Giants are just 2–10 on the season, Dart himself has played pretty well in his first NFL campaign. He was elevated to starter after veteran Russell Wilson lost the gig due to poor play, and has proven to be a bright spot in an otherwise abysmal stretch for Big Blue.
The former Ole Miss Rebel initially sustained the injury during the Giants’ Week 10 loss vs. the Bears. On Thursday, the team announced that Dart had cleared concussion protocol.
New York will travel to face the 10–2 Patriots in Foxborough on Monday, Dec. 1 at 8:15 p.m. ET