Jaxson Dart Injury Update: Giants Get Promising News in QB's Return From Concussion
Quarterback Jaxson Dart missed the Giants' Week 11 matchup against the Packers last weekend after suffering a concussion the week prior. New York turned to backup Jameis Winston in his absence, who unfortunately couldn't get the job done in what was ultimately a 27–20 loss to Green Bay.
Despite what some may consider a lost Giants season—one that resulted in the firing of coach Brian Daboll—Dart has been quite a spark plug for an otherwise stagnant New York offense. Throughout his first nine NFL appearances, the rookie has thrown for 1,417 yards and 10 touchdowns (with a respectable passer rating of 93.5), while also rushing for 317 yards and seven more scores on the ground.
Luckily, after not Dart under center in Week 11, the Giants received a welcome update on their signal caller heading into Week 12.
Jaxson Dart Injury Update
According to northjersey.com's Art Stapleton, Dart is expected to practice with the Giants on Wednesday afternoon in East Rutherford, N.J., signaling a significant step in his progression through the NFL's concussion protocol.
MORE: How Does NFL Concussion Protocol Work?
While concussions can be unpredictable, if Dart can work through New York's practice sessions this week "without a recurrence of symptoms,"—and also maintain his baseline of neurocognitive testing—he would then be eligible to meet with an Independent Neurological Consultant (INC), who could potentially clear him by week's end.
This would put Dart in line to start the Giants' Week 12 contest against the Lions in Detroit, which kicks off at 1:00 p.m ET at Ford Field.