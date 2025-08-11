Jaxson Dart Struggling With One Major Part of Playing in New York
Jaxson Dart made his NFL debut over the weekend, completing 12 of 19 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown in a Giants win over the Bills. Despite a positive review from his coach, there's at least one thing he really has to work on if he wants to succeed in New York.
Getting an E-ZPass.
Dart filmed a truck-branded video with Overtime earlier this year after he was drafted where he looked at some potential homes for his rookie season. Early in the video, Dart can be seen pulling up to some tollbooths in New Jersey and revealing to the person interviewing him that he doesn't know what they are. When the interviewer realizes there's no E-ZPass in the truck, he tells him he has to take a ticket.
That's when Dart seems to indicate that he hasn't been paying any tolls while driving around the tri-state area. "I don't even know that. I just drive by it every time. I'm like what does this even mean?"
This is probably not the situational awareness you want from your quarterback.
Based on the weather in the video, hopefully this was filmed shortly after he was drafted by New York, and he has been paying his tolls for the last few months. You would assume that either Jameis Winston or Russell Wilson could provide the necessary veteran guidance in this situation, because Tommy DeVito would have almost certainly been horrified to even hear any of this.