Jaxson Dart Visiting Two NFL Teams With Top-10 Picks Ahead of Draft
Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart has recently been generating greater buzz as the 2025 NFL Draft approaches. As such, Dart is taking visits this week to two teams that hold top-10 picks in this year's draft—the Cleveland Browns and the Las Vegas Raiders, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. According to Schefter, Dart has also spent "considerable time" with the New York Giants, New Orleans Saints, and Los Angeles Rams in the interview process.
Dart is generally viewed as the third-best quarterback prospect in this draft, behind Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders. Though not necessarily seen as a first-round quarterback, this is a weaker draft class, which has helped him lately become viewed as a player that could get drafted in the first round. Even ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky recently said if he were the Raiders, Saints, or New York Jets, he would consider drafting Dart in the top-10.
While Dart could become a first-rounder, it would be surprising to see either the Browns or Raiders take him that high. The Browns have the No. 2 pick, and according to The Athletic's Jeff Howe, there is "growing belief" that Cleveland will take Travis Hunter with that pick.
The Browns also hosted Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe along with Dart on Monday, per Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, but it feels more likely that if the Browns were to draft either Dart or Milroe, they would make that pick during the second round or later, or possibly trade back into the first later in the round.
As for the Raiders, they have now made a considerable investment in Geno Smith as their quarterback, trading for him and then signing him to a two-year deal worth up to $85.5 million. If Las Vegas would like depth, or to add a long-term option at the position, it feels unlikely they would do so with the No. 6 pick.
The Browns and Raiders might not necessarily pick Dart in the first round, but it wouldn't be surprising to see another team do so, especially a team that is selecting later in the first round or that is in desparate need of a quarterback.