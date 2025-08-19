Jayden Daniels Had Such a Classy Move After Teammate's First NFL Touchdown
Jayden Daniels was on fire Monday night.
After rushing for an electric 14-yard touchdown before exiting the Commanders' preseason game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, Daniels then helped his teammate and rookie Jacory "Bill" Croskey-Merritt retrieve the ball from the latter's first NFL touchdown. Using his time on the sidelines to make his teammate's day? That's classy, for sure.
Watch that below:
"It was his first one!" Daniels later told ESPN's Lisa Salters, asked what motivated him in that moment. "I remember my first one. Terry [McLaurin] and Zach [Ertz], they made sure I got my first one, so it was only right. He was too excited he scored, so I had to go get the ball for him."
A class act, and a generational talent. It's gonna be a great season in Washington.