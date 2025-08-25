Jayden Daniels Shared Emphatic Reaction to Terry McLaurin's Extension With Commanders
On Monday, the Commanders put an end to star wideout Terry McLaurin's contract holdout, inking the Pro Bowler to a three-year extension worth up to nearly $100 million. McLaurin will now begin to practice and prepare for Washington's season opener against the Giants on September 7. And there may be nobody more excited about that than McLaurin's quarterback, Jayden Daniels.
A few hours after McLaurin's extension was first reported, Daniels delivered an emphatic celebratory message on his Instagram profile, posting a story with the caption "lemme hold some $" and "LFGGGGGGG!"
It is the expected reaction. Daniels relied heavily on the veteran wideout in his breakout rookie season; McLaurin finished the 2024 campaign leading the Commanders in catches, receiving yards, and touchdowns by a wide margin. He's the most talented receiver in the room, and Daniels loves to run the passing game through him. It was paramount to get this deal done for the benefit of the young quarterback who the Commanders hope will lead their franchise for many years to come.
They can check that box. After holding out and requesting a trade this offseason, McLaurin is now full speed ahead with the regular season less than two weeks away. Daniels's top target is happy—therefore, Daniels is happy. With this, the franchise can now fully direct its attention to making 2025 a worthy successor to Washington's excellent 2024 season.