Jayden Daniels Opens Up About Terry McLaurin’s Trade Request to Commanders
Commanders duo Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin wasted no time in becoming one of the NFL's top pass-and-catch combination in Daniels' historic rookie year. Daniels threw for 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions and added a team-high 891 rushing yards with six touchdowns. McLaurin led the team with 1,096 yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns.
Daniels's incredible season was a surprise, even for the No. 2 pick and Heisman winner, as the argument can be made that he put together the best rookie year for a quarterback in NFL history. McLaurin's, however, was entirely predictable. He has led Washington in receiving each year since entering the league in 2019, and has posted five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons after going for 919 as a rookie. There may be no more consistent player at the position in the NFL, but with his 30th birthday coming in mid-September, the Commanders are reluctant to sign him to a big contract extension, as he reportedly eyes a deal similar to the one that the Steelers gave to DK Metcalf after trading for the former Seahawks star.
The negotiations have hit a standstill and McLaurin requested a trade last week, an increasingly common tactic for players in similar situations. Daniels was asked about the status of his favorite target following the request, and was honest: there isn't much he can do about it, but he remains hopeful that McLaurin and the front office will reach an agreement soon.
"Control what I can control. I know one day 17 [McLaurin] will be running out here, and hopefully soon," Daniels told CBS Sports' Evan Washburn. "But I can't control what he has going on with his business or the front office, stuff like that. I got to go out there and try to be the best version of myself each and every day. I just hope one day it all gets resolved and 17 is back out here catching passes."
There isn't much more Daniels can do from his vantage point, but he sounds confident that a deal will be worked out.
For Washington, a reluctance to sign McLaurin to another longterm deal for his age-30 season is understandable, though his skillset should age better than wide receivers who dominate through sheer speed and athletic ability. And McLaurin has been a stalwart for the franchise through some extremely rough years and the tumultuous ownership transition away from the Daniel Snyder years.
With Daniels poised to ascend to the top tier of NFL quarterbacks and the Commanders' championship window suddenly wide open, It's in everyone's interest to work something out here.