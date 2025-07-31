Terry McLaurin Reportedly Requests Trade From Commanders Amid Contract Dispute
Standout wide receiver Terry McLaurin has requested a trade from the Commanders, Jordan Schultz and Adam Schefter reported on Thursday evening. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer confirmed the news.
McLaurin's been in a contract dispute with Washington all offseason, and his latest move is a likely indicator that things are still not going the way McLaurin planned.
Breer noted that the Commanders weren't planning on trading him, but contract talks have stalled a bit. We'll see if McLaurin's request will change the organization's mind.
McLaurin is set to enter the final year of his contract in Washington. It's been reported that the receiver is aiming to get a contract similar to DK Metcalf's with the Steelers, a five-year, $150 million deal for a $33 million annual salary. It doesn't sound like the Commanders have the ability or the desire to pay McLaurin that hefty price.
Just weeks ago, McLaurin shared how "disappointed" he was in how the contract talks were going, especially because he had planned to stay in Washington for as long as he could.
The receiver didn't show up to training camp the first day, but then has elected to hold-in by showing up in person but not participating in the team's drills. The team put him on the physically unable to perform list for the meantime.
It'll be first interesting to see if the Commanders choose to look at trade offers for McLaurin. Then, there will be a lot of discussion around where the two-time Pro Bowler will end up—here's some potential options for McLaurin's landing spot.