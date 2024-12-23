Jayden Daniels Reveals Four-Word Question He Asked Himself Before Game-Winning Drive
It felt like the entire NFL world had its eyes glued on the divisional matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders. The game had huge playoff implications both for the top of the NFC and the teams—like the Commanders—hoping to sneak into the final few playoff spots.
Down 33-28 at the two-minute warning following an Eagles field goal make, quarterback Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders had a true two-minute drill to get after. A gutsy nine-play drive resulted in a passing touchdown and two-point conversion with six seconds remaining that put the Commanders up 36-33 to win it.
After the game, Daniels spoke about his mindset ahead of the final drive, including one simple question he asks himself in these moments:
“When it’s on thin ice and plays need to be made, that’s what you live for if you really love this sport, you live for those big-time moments where it comes down to the end. You know, everything’s against you, back's against the wall. How will you respond?”
On the final drive, Daniels accounted for 47 yards of offense (57-yard drive) either through his own rushes or passing, and threw the final touchdown pass to Jamison Crowder as well.