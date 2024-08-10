Report: Brandon Aiyuk Nixed Potential Trade to Browns Involving Amari Cooper
It was reported Friday that the San Francisco 49ers and star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk had re-engaged in contract negotiations, despite the team having discussed a potential trade with multiple franchises in the aftermath of the 26-year-old's trade request.
Among the teams who contacted the 49ers was the Cleveland Browns, and according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports, the two sides were nearly able to pull off a deal.
Maiocco reports that Aiyuk nixed a possible trade to the Browns that would have a seen a package consisting of Amari Cooper, a second round pick and a fifth round pick head to San Francisco. Aiyuk was reportedly not interested in moving to Cleveland, despite the two teams having been agreeable.
Aiyuk, of course, has the final say in whatever trade gets done, as he'd ultimately need to agree to a contract extension with whatever organization acquires him. His unwillingness to do so in Cleveland is reportedly what halted that trade in its tracks.
The 26-year-old also reportedly turned down a trade to the New England Patriots. During Friday's episode of The Scoop podcast, Dianna Russini of The Athletic said that Aiyuk wasn't confident in the Patriots' quarterback situation, which led to him rejecting a contract from the organization worth around $32 million annually.
The Patriots drafted Drake Maye with the No. 3 pick in the first round of this year's draft, and he figures to compete with Jacoby Brissett for the starting role.
The Aiyuk saga continues to drag on, as new reports seemingly emerge daily. With the star wide receiver and the Niners back at the negotiation table, the possibility of him staying put in San Francisco remains a potential outcome, though it's clear he's adamant about receiving a new deal in the right situation.