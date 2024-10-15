Jerry Jones Says Cowboys Won't Be Active at NFL Trade Deadline
The Dallas Cowboys are in dire need of a spark as they look to bounce back after a dismal start to the season and a substandard performance in Week 6. It doesn't seem, however, that they'll be looking to bring in any new faces to help turn the tide.
Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made clear that he's not planning to be active at the upcoming NFL trade deadline, per Dianna Russini of The Athletic.
The trade deadline is three weeks away, slated for Nov. 5, but Jones indicated that he won't be looking to strike a deal in order to bring more talent to Dallas. Instead, he's hoping the team can sort out their woes on the practice field in order to achieve the results they're seeking.
Jones said after Sunday's 47–9 loss to the Detroit Lions that the franchise wasn't considering making any changes to the coaching staff. Now, he's revealed the team's stance ahead of the trade deadline, seemingly optimistic that they have a winning recipe with the players already in the building.
The Cowboys are off to a 3-3 start to the year, and while fans may have been hopeful they'd be in the market for a big name at the deadline, that won't be the case barring a change of heart from Jones.