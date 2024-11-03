Jerry Jones Explains Ezekiel Elliott Situation, Praises Running Back’s Leadership
The Dallas Cowboys are playing the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9, and Ezekiel Elliott did not travel with the team. Elliott remained in Dallas for disciplinary reasons, with NFL Network's Jane Slater reporting that the running back was "distracted" this season, habitually tardy, and missed multiple meetings.
Elliott and the Cowboys reportedly made a "mutual decision" for him to stay home.
During the Cowboys' pregame show on 105.3 The Fan, Jerry Jones spoke with reporter Kristi Scales who asked if Rico Dowdle and Deuce Vaughn were the better options today.
"Well, Zeke couldn’t make the trip," Jones explained. "He was being punished and so he just couldn’t make the trip. Wasn’t necessarily a better option. He’s a much better option because he’s back in Dallas and these two are here. We need ‘em. I’m trying to put a little humor on this thing, but I know Zeke really is the first one to recognize the discipline involved and meetings and those kind of things. Zeke is the antihesis of trouble. He’s absolutely led the way his entire career on leading the team off the field as well as on the field."
Jones was then asked whether his relationship with Elliott made this situation more difficult for him. Jones took the opportunity to praise Elliott in two very different ways.
“You’ve got to love somebody that plays the game as physical as he plays you. You’ve got to love somebody that practices as hard as he practices. He’s inspirational and always has been. I’ve still got pictures of Zeke running up and down in the dressing room before the game with uh, didn’t have his pads on, let’s put it like that. But motivating, motivating, and getting his horse going.”
At that point, Scales thanked Jones for keeping it PG-13, which somehow barely makes this one of Jones' oddest radio appearances this season.