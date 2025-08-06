Jerry Jones Still Hasn’t Talked to Micah Parsons, Says He Isn’t Sure He’ll Suit Up Week 1
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones still hasn't spoken to Micah Parsons since the All-Pro defender made his trade request on Friday.
Speaking with reporters after practice on Tuesday, Jones gave a somewhat awkward update on the messy contract discussions that have taken place between the Cowboys and Parsons this offseason, which seemingly haven't gone very far.
Parsons still has attended training camp practices, even though he isn't participating in drills, but with the start of the season approaching fast, people are wondering when Parsons will be ready to suit up and hit the field.
Jones was asked if he was "confident" that Parsons will be playing for the Cowboys in their Week 1 matchup vs. the reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles. He gave a pretty blunt response.
“No, absolutely not," Jones said. "A big part of [his Week 1 status] is his decision. How would I know that? I’m just saying. But, I’m urgent.”
Jones's response makes it sound like the two sides might not be much closer to reaching an agreement to keep Parsons on the roster.
The 82-year-old owner reiterated on Tuesday that he was remaining "urgent" on the matter, yet he hasn't spoken to Parsons or his agent about his trade request. That doesn't sound too urgent for Cowboys fans.
This comes after Jones told fans on Saturday to "not lose any sleep over this." We'll see if the Cowboys can make some moves regarding Parsons's status anytime soon, or if this saga will continue to drag out through camp.