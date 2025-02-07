Jerry Jones Gets Real Honest When Asked About Cowboys Division Rival Jayden Daniels
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was in attendance for the 2025 NFL Honors on Thursday night, and while strolling the red carpet, he gave a very honest answer when asked about Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.
"I get sick when I think [about how] the Cowboys have gotta play him twice a year for the rest of his career," Jones said.
"I would say this: We played him pretty good in Washington," he continued. "And we played him pretty good for a half when we played him down in Dallas. But he's a great talent. Unique. I'm glad to have him in the National Football League—and frankly, really, I like the idea of competing as we look forward to years ahead against the [Commanders]. I'm a big fan of Washington as a great football town. So anything that would help make that more substantive in Washington, I'm all for."
The Commanders split their two matchups against the Cowboys in 2024.
As for Daniels, he finished his first NFL season with 3,568 passing yards and 25 touchdowns through the air while also using his athleticism to the tune of 891 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns. The 24-year-old also led his Commanders to the NFC Championship before a loss to the Eagles in the conference title game.
Daniels also won the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year Award at the aforementioned NFL Honors on Thursday night.