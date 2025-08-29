SI

Jerry Jones Kept Calling Micah Parsons ‘Michael’ Until His Son Corrected Him

Stephen Douglas

Stephen Jones corrected his father after he kept calling Micah Parsons, “Michael.”
The Cowboys traded Micah Parsons to the Packers on Thursday afternoon. On Thursday evening, Dallas owner and general manager Jerry Jones gave a press conference beside his son Stephen Jones, the team's executive vice president, CEO, and director of player personnel to explain the move.

There were a number of notable quotes from the team's owner, but one thing that kept distracting people was the fact that he seemed to be calling the star pass rusher "Michael" instead of Micah. People online kept talking about it, and they weren't just hearing things. Eventually Jones corrected himself.

But it didn't stop there, as Jones continued to do it to the point where his son had to step in during an answer and remind him of Parsons’ actual name.

The thing is, Jerry isn't alone. When Michael Irvin was on ESPN right before the trade went down guaranteeing that the trade would not happen, he sounded like he was saying "Michael" as well.

And in a weird coincience this is how the Packers officially announced the trade on X:

Certainly, it's been a long day for everyone involved.

Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

