Michael Irvin Could Not Have Been More Wrong With His 'Guarantee' About Micah Parsons
Just moments before the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers completed the most seismic blockbuster trade in recent NFL history, a franchise great was on live TV publicly declaring that no such deal would come to fruition.
Few people have ever been proven wrong faster.
Cowboys great Michael Irvin was on ESPN's NFL Live Thursday, where he boldly declared that Parsons would remain in Dallas.
"I guarantee Micah Parsons is not going anywhere," Irvin said bluntly.
Just minutes later, reports surfaced that the Cowboys and Packers had reached an agreement on the blockbuster trade.
In fact, the NFL on ESPN X post about Irvin's comments was posted at 4:59 p.m. ET. Adam Schefter first reported the trade exactly one minute later at 5:00 p.m. It took less than a full minute for the clip of Irvin confidently denying a Parsons trade would happen to be flipped flat on its head. Impressive.
In fairness, it's a trade very few actually expected. Even after Parsons submitted a trade request to the organization, it felt as if that was more of a negotiating tactic than an actual demand to move on. But when things didn't improve in the following weeks, the door was kept cracked for a possible trade, and the Packers capitalized.
After his nationally televised gaffe, Irvin will be walking back those comments in record time.