SI

Jerry Jones Explained Why He’s ‘Sad’ for Micah Parsons After ACL Injury

The Cowboys owner sent his well wishes to his former player on Tuesday.

Madison Williams

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sent well wishes to his former player Micah Parsons after he tore his ACL.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sent well wishes to his former player Micah Parsons after he tore his ACL. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
In this story:

Micah Parsons tore his ACL on Sunday in the Packers’ loss to the Broncos, putting the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league out for the rest of the season.

An ACL tear requires quite a long recovery process. Right now, Parsons is expected to be ready to return in September, just in time for the 2026 season. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who drafted Parsons into the league in 2021, knows what this recovery process takes as he’s witnessed a multitude of his players go through it over the years.

Even though Jones and Parsons didn’t end their relationship in Dallas on the greatest terms, the owner put that behind him to send his well wishes to his former player when speaking on 105.3 The Fan.

“I’m sad for Micah,” Jones said. “That’s quite a challenge. I wish him the very best on his recovery. Michael Irvin said when he had his big surgery during, I think, his second year with the Cowboys, he said he realized what football really did mean to him. And he said the surgery really launched him into the best part of his career, because he got to feel what it might look like not to play again. There’s a lot of ways you can couch this thing. But, Micah, I wish you the very best.”

FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark

Jones may be hinting that fans haven’t seen the best from Parsons yet as he could come back stronger than ever following his recovery. Parsons still has three years left on the Packers contract he signed in August, so we’ll see how he does in Green Bay next year.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL