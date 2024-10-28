Jerry Jones Looking Sad During Cowboys' Loss to 49ers Led to Lots of Jokes
The Dallas Cowboys desperately needed a win Sunday night to get back on track and put a humiliating loss to the Lions in Week 6 behind them. But that didn't happen as they went in to San Francisco and got beat up by the 49ers, losing 30-24. The loss drops the Cowboys to 3-4 on the season and has them a few games behind the Commanders and Eagles in the NFC East.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who went off on some Dallas sports radio hosts after the loss to the Lions, watched this latest loss from a luxury box at Levi's Stadium and NBC's camera's caught the 82-year-old looking pretty sad during the beatdown.
Check this out:
Fans had jokes:
The Cowboys will look to end their two-game skid when they face the Falcons in Atlanta in Week 9.
More From Around the NFL
Published