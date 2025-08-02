Cowboys Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer Addresses Micah Parsons's Trade Request
Dallas Cowboys All-Pro defender Micah Parsons was blunt about his future with the team: he no longer wants to remain in Dallas after months of contract talks led nowhere.
On Friday, Parsons released a long statement on his X account captioned, "Thank you Dallas!," which ended with a note that his "trade request has been submitted to Stephen Jones personally." Now, one day later, new Cowboys coach and former offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer discussed the trade request, although he decided to play it coy.
“I’m not going to continue to talk about Micah’s contract situation,” Schottenheimer said Saturday via ESPN NFL reporter Todd Archer. He added that he hopes Parsons remains on the practice field and also disclosed that the two have had private conversations that he would not share at this time.
In the statement, Parsons explained how he and his agent hoped to get a deal done with the Cowboys at numerous points before negotiations completely fell apart and mentioned the team was not negotiating with his agent. The awkward situation has brewed at Cowboys training camp and appears to only get worse each day.
Parsons, 26, is a two-time All-Pro and one of the top edge rushers across the NFL. He has accumulated 52.5 sacks over his first four seasons. His 12 sacks last season were a tie for the fifth-best total in the league.
The messy stalemate goes on.