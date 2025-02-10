Jets LB C.J. Mosley Doesn't Want Aaron Rodgers to Leave Team With His 'Head Down'
Aaron Rodgers's two seasons with the New York Jets definitely didn't go to plan.
In his Jets debut in 2023, Rodgers tore his Achilles and missed the rest of the season. He did play in 2024, but led New York to a disappointing 5–12 record. Now, the Jets plan to move on from the veteran quarterback this offseason and look elsewhere for a new starter.
Whenever the Jets do decide to officially end the Rodgers tenure, Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley, who's been a captain for the last four seasons, hopes that the quarterback doesn't leave New York "with his head down" based on his unfortunate time spent there. He wants Rodgers to focus on some of the things he and the team accomplished there, too.
"We tried to do something special," Mosley said, via NFL.com. "Injuries took part in that, took away a lot of time. He did do some great things this year, getting his 500th [passing] touchdown. He was a leader no matter what when he came into the locker room, when he was with us this year. Nothing but respect for him to come back from the Achilles, 40-plus years old. I know the wins and losses can get in the way of a lot of things that you can accomplish, but there's no reason for him to leave New York with his head down 'cause I know he gave us his all."
There's still a question of whether Rodgers will even play in 2025 as the 41-year-old contemplates retirement. The Jets' decision will surely have a big impact on Rodgers's choice about his own future. But, for now, it sounds like Rodgers's two options next season are to play for a new NFL team or hang up his helmet for good.