Jets Coach Addresses Aaron Rodgers's Health Amid Injury Concerns
New York Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich seemed to respond to the reports coming out regarding Aaron Rodgers's multiple injuries this season and how he's apparently resisted getting scans done in order to keep playing.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday that Rodgers resisted the scans in order to not "reveal the severity of his injuries out of fear of having to come off the field."
When asked about Rodgers's status on the team on Monday, Ulbrich promptly responded and made clear that Rodgers will remain the Jets' starter, and that any report of him refusing medical scans is "news" to him, via AP's Dennis Waszack Jr. There's previously been reports that the Jets were considering benching Rodgers for the remainder of the season.
In regards to Rodgers's health, Ulbrich said the quarterback is the healthiest he's been in a month and that "a healthy Aaron Rodgers is the Aaron Rodgers we all love," via The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt.
Despite these reports and issues surrounding Rodgers, the nearly 41-year-old quarterback has completed 63.4% of his passes for 2,442 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions through 11 games.