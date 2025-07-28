SI

Jets Quarterback Justin Fields Back at Practice on Monday

The franchise's new starting quarterback left a training camp workout last week.

New York Jets starting quarterback Justin Fields was back at practice on Monday.
New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields is back at practice on Monday, less than a week after dislocating his toe during a training camp workout, according to a report from The Athletic Jets beat writer Jack Rosenblatt.

The scary moment at practice last week drew questions about Fields's immediate availability moving forward. Although the Jets listed Fields as day-to-day with the injury.

Fields participating in 11-on-11 activity on Monday is an obvious indication that he is good to go, and Jets fans can now breathe a sigh of relief.

Fields signed a two-year, $40 million deal this offseason in free agency, which included $30 million guaranteed to become the team's new starting quarterback under head coach Aaron Glenn.

In 10 games with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season, Fields completed 65.8% passes for 1,106 yards and five touchdowns to one interception.

