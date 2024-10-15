Jets Owner Woody Johnson Had Candid Take on Season Goals After Davante Adams Trade
The New York Jets have been busy this past week.
After firing head coach Robert Saleh, the Jets proceeded to lose a nail-biting 23-20 thriller against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football, missing out on their chance to go top of the division. Then, they traded for star wide receiver and Aaron Rodgers’s longtime friend, Davante Adams.
The Adams trade was reportedly in motion before the Jets’ loss to the Bills, as Adams was already spotted in the Jets facility on Tuesday set to undergo his physical. Amid the media’s knee-jerk reactions to the trade, Jets owner Woody Johnson spoke briefly about his team in light of the Adams news.
Johnson was asked whether the 2-4 Jets could turn their season around and vie for the Super Bowl following the Adams trade, and he responded with a candid three-word answer.
“Thinking is overrated,” Johnson told reporters.
“You have to look forward,” continued Johnson. “We have to look forward to the games we’re going to play each and every week and try to win all of them and that’s basic stuff, right? Talladega Nights, you heard of that? Remember that one scene he says, ‘You’re not a thinker, you’re a driver.’ A lot of times it is. You just have to go with your instinct and what’s the best thing to build a team and build a winning team and most importantly build a culture, a culture of winning.”
The Jets fell to 2-4 on the season after Monday’s defeat, though the team’s latest acquisition of Adams arguably makes their offense much more potent going forward with Rodgers reunited with his former Green Bay Packers’ top threat.
Adams, who combined with Rodgers for 69 touchdowns and 7,590 yards over eight years in Green Bay, could make his Jets debut as soon as Sunday night’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, pending his physical. He sat out of his last three games with the Las Vegas Raiders due to a reported hamstring injury.