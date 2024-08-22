SI

Jets' Robert Saleh Had Frank Response to Question About Haason Reddick's Week 1 Status

The All-Pro pass rusher's holdout continues.

Liam McKeone

Florham Park, NJ -- August 21, 2024 -- Jets head coach Robert Saleh during press conference before practice. The New York Giants came to the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, New Jersey to take part in a joint practice with the New York Jets.
Florham Park, NJ -- August 21, 2024 -- Jets head coach Robert Saleh during press conference before practice. The New York Giants came to the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, New Jersey to take part in a joint practice with the New York Jets. / Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The New York Jets' decision to trade for Haason Reddick, only to watch him hold out all summer and demand a trade in an effort to get a new contract, has been a wonderful bit of schadenfreude for other AFC East teams and a relatively spicy subplot during an otherwise boring stretch of the NFL calendar. With the regular season around the corner, though, it's becoming a real problem for the Jets. Any defense will miss a double-digit sack artist like Reddick, but New York's own double-digit sack artist Bryce Huff left in free agency and Reddick was specifically acquired to replace him.

But the contract situation has thrown everything into doubt. On Thursday, head coach Robert Saleh was asked about Reddick's availability for Week 1 and he had a quite frank response that likely doubles as a message to Reddick.

"I don't know," Saleh told reporters. "I haven't really thought about it."

Some real "I don't think about you at all" energy from Saleh.

It's also all part of the public negotiation dance. The Jets are definitely thinking about not having Reddick for Week 1 because they have no other choice. New York needs every player on its roster to play well in order to make the sort of deep postseason run ownership is paying Aaron Rodgers for. But saying so to the media doesn't exactly help negotiation. So 'round and 'round we go.

The clock is ticking for Reddick and the Jets.

feed

Published |Modified
Liam McKeone

LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NFL