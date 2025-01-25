Jets Tab Broncos Assistant GM as Next General Manager Ahead of Key Offseason
Three days after hiring Aaron Glenn as their next head coach, the New York Jets reportedly have a general manager to build his team.
The Jets are hiring Denver Broncos assistant general manager Darren Mougey as their next general manager, according to a Saturday afternoon report from Adam Schefter of ESPN.
"Mougey was a part of two Super Bowl teams, and the Broncos believe he played a key role in Denver’s resurgence this year," Schefter wrote.
A native of Scottsdale, Ariz., Mougey played four years at San Diego State as a quarterback and wide receiver from 2005 to '08. Since 2012, he's worked with the Broncos organization, working his way up from scouting intern to assistant general manager.
New York sacked its last general manager, Joe Douglas, on Nov. 19 after six years.
The Jets—who face an uncertain future with quarterback Aaron Rodgers's status up in the air—are currently riding the longest playoff drought of any team in the four major North American men's professional sports leagues. They made their last postseason appearance in 2010.