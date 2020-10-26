What Happened to the New York Jets Offense in the Second Half of Week 7?

It all started so promising for the New York Jets, who raced out to a 10-0 lead in Week 7 against the Buffalo Bills. Then, as if the football gods awakened from their slumber and realized what was happening, the field tilted and the Bills began to move the ball.

The Jets, so prolific in their first three drives of the game, suddenly forgot how to move the ball. The football gods? They laughed and laughed.

And laughed some more.

The Jets managed just four yards of total offense in the second half of what would become an 18-10 loss to the Bills. After scoring on two of their first three drives of the game, everything stalled after halftime.

“Yeah, I think what they did was, they did a good job of getting their safeties heavily involved in the second half. First half, we saw quite a bit of zone, they were they’re mixing in some man and some pressures and things like that,” Jets head coach Adam Gase said on a conference call on Monday.

“The second half, it was more just a full bombardment of whether it’s a safety pressure or one of the safeties in the box. Those two guys did a great job as far as when their number was called, they made the play that needed to be made. We made some minor errors that that at least could have helped us, probably put us in some better position.”

The Jets finished with 190 yards of total offense and 17 first downs. Not exactly a banner showing for the offense.

It was a second-straight dud a performance from the Jets offense, who were shutout last week at the Miami Dolphins.

“Really at the end of the day, we just didn’t have enough plays in the second half, first half is more what we’re looking for and we just got things we got to get cleaned up,” Gase said.