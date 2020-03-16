NFL free agency update: New York Jets in on Kyle Van Noy and a top wide receiver

New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy is now receiving a lot of interest throughout the league, with the New York Jets among the suitors as legal tampering began on Monday.

The lay of the land here is tricky. The Patriots are reportedly choosing between Van Noy and linebacker Jamie Collins, the productive veteran who is in his second tenure with the organization. Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News indicated that the Jets have expressed interest in Van Noy should he hit the open market.

The Jets are hardly alone in their interest in the former Detroit Lion. The Miami Dolphins, Blatimore Ravens and New York Giants are said to have Van Noy in their sights. Last season, Van Noy had 56 tackles for New England and a career-high 6.5 sacks while playing primarily as an outside linebacker/pass rusher.

The Jets have a need at linebacker and desperately need help in getting to the quarterback.

The Jets are also kicking the tires on many options. Free Agent wide receiver Phillip Dorsett told ESPN’s Josina Anderson that the Jets are among five teams interested in him.

Offensive line is another priority for the Jets to protect quarterback Sam Darnold. One potential Jets target Joe Thuney is off the list, the veteran guard was given the franchise tag by New England. The move took place just a half hour before the start of the NFL’s legal free agency tampering period.

Thuney was looking potentially at being a $14-$15 million player on the open market. He had a brilliant 2019 where he allowed just one sack and did not commit a single penalty.

We will update this story as news progresses.