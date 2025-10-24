Jim Harbaugh Commends Chargers for Choosing Violence After Blowing Out Vikings
The Chargers encountered absolutely no resistance at all as they cruised to a 37–10 victory over the Vikings on Thursday Night Football. Los Angeles ran for 207 yards on the night and limited Minnesota to 164 total yards, frustrating Carson Wentz to the point that he started throwing things. Upon entering their victorious locker room, coach Jim Harbaugh addressed his team in a way that only he can, dipping into the quote machine and coming up with this gem.
"A good plan executed with violence now is better than a perfect plan a week from now."
"You guys were violent and came out here," he added. "You were the physical team."
It has to be absolutely electric to experience the last few seconds before Harbaugh says whatever he's going to say. There's no predicting this guy and this is a prime example of him riffing off the top of his head to deliver a solid top-tier content. It sure felt like he was working that one out in real-time but definitely landed the plane.
The maxim capped a feel-good night for the Chargers who had dropped three of their previous four games to fall out of the top spot in the AFC West. They now have a golden opportunity to put themselves back in the driver's seat with their next four tests coming against The Titans, Steelers, Jaguars and Raiders.
A strong return of what can be a top-tier defensive unit is a reminder of this team's ceiling, which was perhaps lowered a bit in the minds of many as they gave up at least 27 points in their last three tries.
Turns out choosing violence can pay off.