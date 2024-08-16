Jim Harbaugh Offers Inspiring Message to J.J. McCarthy After Season-Ending Injury
Amid Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy tearing his meniscus in training camp and ending his rookie season in the NFL prematurely, his former coach was quick to offer words of encouragement in media availability on Thursday.
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, who coached McCarthy at Michigan over the last few seasons, including a year ago when the duo won the national title, spoke about McCarthy's injury on Thursday.
"Yeah, sure did," Harbaugh said when asked if he heard about McCarthy's injury. "I called him. He called me back, left a message, that kind of thing. I know how the story's gonna end with J.J.. I've been to this movie with him. There's nothing that can keep him down. It's not gonna be life-altering. Bump in the road. I think that's the way Coach [Kevin O'Connell] explained it as well."
McCarthy was expected to play a role in Minnesota's starting quarterback situation after being selected with the No. 10 pick in April's NFL draft. Now with McCarthy out of the fold for 2024, veteran journeyman Sam Darnold will step in as the franchise's starting quarterback.