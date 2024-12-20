Jim Harbaugh Was So Fired Up in the Locker Room After Chargers' Win Over Broncos
After picking up a crucial AFC West divisional victory on Thursday Night Football, which featured the first free kick field goal conversion in 48 years, Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh was extremely fired up in the locker room in the wake of his team's 34-27 win over the Denver Broncos.
The Chargers' social media team posted a video of Harbaugh walking into the locker room screaming, "How about them Chargers!" as the team erupted in cheers.
Shortly thereafter, the team broke out into singing Jolly Good Fellow. At the end of the rendition, Harbaugh yelled out, "We will see you Monday," as he gave the team the weekend off to spend with their families. The locker room once again erupted in cheers.
Harbaugh ended the postgame speech with his patented, "Who's got it better than us?" to which the team responded in unison, "Nobody!"
The Chargers are now 9-6 and sit in a tie for second-place in the AFC West, a tiebreaker they now hold over the Broncos.