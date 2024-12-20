SI

Jim Harbaugh Was So Fired Up in the Locker Room After Chargers' Win Over Broncos

The massive Thursday night divisional victory for the Chargers led to an epic postgame speech from Harbaugh.

Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh was extremely excited in the locker room following the win over the Denver Broncos.
After picking up a crucial AFC West divisional victory on Thursday Night Football, which featured the first free kick field goal conversion in 48 years, Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh was extremely fired up in the locker room in the wake of his team's 34-27 win over the Denver Broncos.

The Chargers' social media team posted a video of Harbaugh walking into the locker room screaming, "How about them Chargers!" as the team erupted in cheers.

Shortly thereafter, the team broke out into singing Jolly Good Fellow. At the end of the rendition, Harbaugh yelled out, "We will see you Monday," as he gave the team the weekend off to spend with their families. The locker room once again erupted in cheers.

Harbaugh ended the postgame speech with his patented, "Who's got it better than us?" to which the team responded in unison, "Nobody!"

The Chargers are now 9-6 and sit in a tie for second-place in the AFC West, a tiebreaker they now hold over the Broncos.

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

