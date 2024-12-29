Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson Pay Emotional Tribute to Greg Gumbel During Jets-Bills
A beautiful moment on the CBS broadcast.
Sports broadcasting legend Greg Gumbel passed away on Friday at the age of 78. Sunday brought numerous touching tributes for the beloved figure, especially on the CBS set, where Gumbel worked for many years as a host for all sorts of sports and events.
During the New York Jets-Buffalo Bills broadcast on the network, the trio of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson took a moment to eulogize Gumbel. All three paid him emotional tribute, praising him as one of the kindest people they knew. Wolfson also shared a funny story about getting Gumbel lost in the CBS building.
It was a really nice moment that once again showed how much Gumbel meant to his colleagues at the network and in the sports world.
