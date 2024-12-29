SI

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson Pay Emotional Tribute to Greg Gumbel During Jets-Bills

A beautiful moment on the CBS broadcast.

Liam McKeone

Greg Gumbel
Greg Gumbel / NFL on CBS

Sports broadcasting legend Greg Gumbel passed away on Friday at the age of 78. Sunday brought numerous touching tributes for the beloved figure, especially on the CBS set, where Gumbel worked for many years as a host for all sorts of sports and events.

During the New York Jets-Buffalo Bills broadcast on the network, the trio of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson took a moment to eulogize Gumbel. All three paid him emotional tribute, praising him as one of the kindest people they knew. Wolfson also shared a funny story about getting Gumbel lost in the CBS building.

It was a really nice moment that once again showed how much Gumbel meant to his colleagues at the network and in the sports world.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NFL