J.J. McCarthy Says He Feels 'Amazing' Ahead of Week 9 Return
J.J. McCarthy was a full participant in Wednesday's Vikings practice for the first time since he suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 2. He's fully set to return to action in Week 9 vs. the Lions.
The quarterback spoke to media on Wednesday after practice and gave a short and positive update on his recovery. He definitely sounds prepared to return to the football field.
"[I feel] amazing. Ready to go. I feel like myself again," McCarthy said, via Bring Me the Sports' Will Ragatz.
McCarthy's statement emphasizes what coach Kevin O'Connell shared with media earlier on Wednesday, saying the quarterback is "in a really good place" regarding his health. It sounds like it was a good plan to rest McCarthy longer than originally expected so that he was fully prepared and healthy to go.
And, McCarthy's return couldn't have come at a better time for the Vikings as Carson Wentz suffered a season-ending left shoulder injury this past week. Wentz was announced to miss the rest of the 2025 season on Monday, then McCarthy was a full participant just two days later. Wentz led Minnesota to a 2-3 record in the span that McCarthy missed because of his own injury.