NFL Insider Lays Out Scenario Where Vikings Could 'Revisit' Aaron Rodgers As QB
The Minnesota Vikings appear to be all-in on J.J. McCarthy as their quarterback for the 2025 season, but there remains a scenario where Aaron Rodgers enters the picture.
McCarthy has recovered from two knee surgeries that cost him his rookie season in 2024. The Vikings selected the Michigan product with the 10th pick in the 2024 NFL draft but he didn't see the field after suffering a torn meniscus during the preseason. Sam Darnold stepped in and had a Pro Bowl season before departing for the Seattle Seahawks in free agency.
Now, McCarthy will be handed the reins to the team's offense, but according to ESPN's Kevin Seifert, the door is slightly still open to adding Rodgers down the road. In fact, there was a scenario that included adding Rodgers and pushing McCarthy's starting debut back until 2026, but that has been shelved for the moment.
Instead, the Vikings plan to give McCarthy their first team snaps during OTA practices and minicamp, sources said. Should McCarthy get re-injured or demonstrate a need for more development time, the Vikings could revisit their discussions with Rodgers before the start of training camp if he has not signed elsewhere.
It remains unlikely but there is a chance Rodgers and the Vikings do business together.
The four-time NFL MVP is coming off a disappointing season with the New York Jets where the team went 5-12 and struggled mightily. He completed 63.0% of his passes for 3,897 yards, with 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while playing all 17 games.
Rodgers remains a free agent.