Joe Buck Had Perfect Reply to Angry Chiefs Fan Who Thought He Was Calling AFC Title Game
The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs are battling in the AFC championship game with a trip to the Super Bowl and a date with the Philadelphia Eagles on the line. The game is being aired on CBS, which means Jim Nantz and Tony Romo are on the call, as they have been the network's No. 1 booth for years now.
The game being on CBS also means the great Joe Buck is not calling the game, because he works for ESPN and has never worked for CBS.
One Chiefs fan didn't realize that and thought Buck was calling the game. The fan was not happy about that, tweeting: "Of course is the announcer for chiefs game he’ll find any chance he can to dog on KC."
Buck saw that and had a perfect reply: "Yep! Almost set to go. Cold here in KC. and I are about to see who will meet the Eagles in SB LIX. Tune us in on @NFLonCBS"
Well played, Joe Buck. Well played.