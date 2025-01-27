SI

Joe Buck Had Perfect Reply to Angry Chiefs Fan Who Thought He Was Calling AFC Title Game

Andy Nesbitt

Joe Buck is not calling the AFC title game.
Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs are battling in the AFC championship game with a trip to the Super Bowl and a date with the Philadelphia Eagles on the line. The game is being aired on CBS, which means Jim Nantz and Tony Romo are on the call, as they have been the network's No. 1 booth for years now.

The game being on CBS also means the great Joe Buck is not calling the game, because he works for ESPN and has never worked for CBS.

One Chiefs fan didn't realize that and thought Buck was calling the game. The fan was not happy about that, tweeting: "Of course is the announcer for chiefs game he’ll find any chance he can to dog on KC."

Buck saw that and had a perfect reply: "Yep! Almost set to go. Cold here in KC. and I are about to see who will meet the Eagles in SB LIX. Tune us in on @NFLonCBS"

Well played, Joe Buck. Well played.

Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

