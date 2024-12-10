SI

Joe Buck Ribbed Troy Aikman About God Watching the Cowboys Through Rarely Open Roof

Stephen Douglas

AT&T Stadium had the roof open for Monday Night Football in Week 14.
The Dallas Cowboys hosted the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football in Week 14. While neither team has lived up to expectations this season, Buck and Aikman were still excited about the live action version of ESPN+'s Simpsons alt-cast.

Midway through the first quarter Buck noted that the roof was open for the first time since October 2022 as they showed the view from above. The Cowboys tried to open the roof for another Monday Night Football game earlier this season, but large sheets of metal fell from the sky and they had to shut it for everyone's safety.

With the roof finally open Buck got to ask his broadcast partner Troy Aikman, "What was the old thing at Texas Stadium? So God could watch the Cowboys?"

Aikman, a Dallas legend, was not so quick to discount the Texas football proverb saying, "Well that's what it was. He's watching tonight."

After waiting a beat Buck responded with, "He's probably watchingThe Simpsons." Even Aikman couldn't help but chuckle.

Nothing like two sub-.500 teams to make Joe Buck a little fiesty. Even if he knows the Cowboys are good for ratings.

