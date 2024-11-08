Joe Burrow Gives Sad Perspective on Roughing the Passer Penalties
The Cincinnati Bengals were defeated by the Baltimore Ravens, 35-34, on Thursday night after quarterback Joe Burrow's pass to the end zone sailed just over the hands of tight end Tanner Hudson on a go-ahead two-point conversion with under a minute remaining in the fourth quarter.
But, to the chagrin of Bengals fans and Amazon Prime commentator Al Michaels, it certainly appeared as if the NFL officiating crew missed two penalties on the fateful play, one a defensive holding of tight end Mike Gesicki and the other a roughing the passer call committed against Burrow.
Burrow, when asked about the lack of laundry on the field during the two-point conversion attempt, took a realistic approach on things.
"Yeah, you're not getting those calls in that situation for the most part," Burrow said.
The Bengals QB also appeared to be hit late by the Ravens defense multiple times throughout the contest. But a resigned Burrow told reporters he doesn't expect to receive the benefit of the doubt from officials on those plays, in part because he feels it's never happened.
"I feel like I've never really gotten those calls so I don't really expect that," Burrow said. "I felt like there were a couple that were close but again, I don't expect those."
Burrow, the 2021 Comeback Player of the Year award winner and 2022 Pro Bowl selection, clearly feels that he doesn't get the same calls as some of the league's other top QBs.
At least on the two-point conversion attempt, Burrow and the Bengals may have some vindication. Amazon Prime rules analyst Terry McAulay, who spent 20 years as an NFL official, said he felt the Ravens got away with two penalties on the controversial play.