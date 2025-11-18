NFL Week 12 Schedule 2025: Full List of Games, Times & TV Info
Week 11 in the NFL came to a close on Monday night, with the Cowboys honoring their former teammate Marshawn Kneeland, who tragically died just over a week ago, ahead of their slate-closing game against the Raiders in Las Vegas.
Elsewhere in the league this weekend, Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders made his NFL debut—although admittedly he didn’t make the most of it, the Chiefs lost again and saw their odds to make the postseason plummet, Ja'Marr Chase was suspended for spitting at Jalen Ramsey, and the Jets benched Justin Fields for Tyrod Taylor after their loss to the Patriots on Thursday night.
And just like that, we’re onto Week 12. Here's a complete look at the upcoming slate, with dates, times, and where to watch each contest.
NFL Week 12 Schedule
Who Is Playing on Thursday Night Football This Week?
Home Team
Away Team
Time
Where to Watch
Houston Texans
Buffalo Bills
8:15 p.m. ET
Prime Video
Fresh off a career day from quarterback Josh Allen, the Bills are headed to Houston on Thursday night to kick off Week 12 with a matchup against the Texans.
Buffalo is now 7–3 following their win over the Buccaneers, but still sit behind the Patriots in the AFC East standings. The Texans, meanwhile, made their way to 5–5 this past weekend with a second consecutive victory and will hope to get quarterback C.J. Stroud back after he missed last Sunday with a concussion.
Thursday night’s game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET and stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.
Sunday, Nov. 23
Home Team
Away Team
Time
Where to Watch
Chicago Bears
Pittsburgh Steelers
1:00 p.m. ET
CBS
Cincinnati Bengals
New England Patriots
1:00 p.m. ET
CBS
Detroit Lions
New York Giants
1:00 p.m. ET
Fox
Green Bay Packers
Minnesota Vikings
1:00 p.m. ET
Fox
Tennessee Titans
Seattle Seahawks
1:00 p.m. ET
Fox
Kansas City Chiefs
Indianapolis Colts
1:00 p.m. ET
CBS
Baltimore Ravens
New York Jets
1:00 p.m. ET
CBS
Las Vegas Raiders
Cleveland Browns
4:05 p.m. ET
CBS
Arizona Cardinals
Jacksonville Jaguars
4:05 p.m. ET
CBS
Dallas Cowboys
Philadelphia Eagles
4:25 p.m. ET
Fox
New Orleans Saints
Atlanta Falcons
4:25 p.m. ET
Fox
Sunday’s slate of NFL football consists of seven 1:00 p.m. ET starts, two 4:05’s, and two 4:25’s that include three in-division games across the day. Additionally, the Chiefs will play the red-hot Colts while trying to avoid falling below .500, the Patriots will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Chase-less Bengals, and Tyrod Taylor will start for the Jets against his former team in the Ravens.
Who Is Playing on Sunday Night Football This Week?
Home Team
Away Team
Time
Where to Watch
Los Angeles Rams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8:20 p.m. ET
NBC/Peacock
We’re got an epic NFC battle on Sunday Night Football this week, as Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers will head out West to take on the Los Angeles Rams.
There are plenty of storylines woven into this one, with the main being Mayfield’s stint with Sean McVay in L.A. several years ago that ultimately helped revitalize his career. His Buccaneers, however, have lost two straight games but maintain a half-game lead over the Panthers in the NFC South.
On that note, Rams QB Matthew Stafford is among a handful of NFL MVP candidates through 11 weeks—another feather in McVay’s cap—while his team is 8–2 and sits atop the NFC West.
Sunday night’s game kicks off at 8:25 p.m. ET and will both air on NBC and stream on Peacock.
Who Is Playing on Monday Night Football This Week?
Home Team
Away Team
Time
Where to Watch
San Francisco 49ers
Carolina Panthers
8:15 p.m. ET
ESPN
Week 12 will come to a close on Monday night as the Panthers head to The Bay to take on the 49ers.
San Francisco enters this one not only off of a win, but with their quarterback back as Brock Purdy returned to the lineup last Sunday. Winners of three of their last five, the 49ers remained primed for a playoff push down the stretch run of the season.
The Panthers, meanwhile, sit at 6–5 after a 1–3 start with Bryce Young playing his best game of the season in Week 11, throwing for 448 yards and three touchdowns in an overtime win over the Falcons.
Kickoff for Monday night’s game from Levi’s Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.
Who Has a Bye in Week 12?
The Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Chargers, and Washington Commanders all have byes in Week 12. This is the seventh week of byes across the NFL—which will run through Week 14.