Joe Burrow Offers Surprisingly Honest Take on His MVP Candidacy This Season
After a rocky start to 2024, the Cincinnati Bengals still have an opportunity to make the playoffs heading into the final weekend of the regular season.
The Bengals must beat the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night. The Kansas City Chiefs (who may rest their starters) must beat the Denver Broncos while the New York Jets must beat the Miami Dolphins.
So although the Bengals have a chance to make the postseason still, it's not a high likelihood. But after a rough start to the year that saw Cincinnati lose four out of the first five games of the year, the team is still alive thanks in large part to the play of star quarterback Joe Burrow.
Although the Bengal's defense has been bad for most of the season, Burrow has proven time and time again that he is good enough to pull them out of a rut to win the game. Riding a four-game win streak into the Week 18, Burrow has garnered MVP consideration, which he knows he's unlikely to win at season's end.
"I'll win one one day," Burrow said on Tuesday. But when asked if this would be the year, Burrow added, "I doubt it."
Burrow also noted that the MVP award usually goes to a player from a team that wins their division, which is not something that Burrow disagrees with.
Despite the team's struggles this season, Burrow has put together his best year yet in his fifth season as a professional. Burrow has completed 69.8% of his passes for 4,641 yards and 42 touchdowns to just eight interceptions. With a big performance on Saturday night, Burrow has a chance to eclipse the 5,000 passing yards mark for the first time in his career.