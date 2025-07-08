SI

Joe Burrow Had Sad Reason for Not Buying $3 Million Batmobile

He went viral in the winter for telling his teammates he was buying the iconic Batman car.

Madison Williams

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws a pass during practice.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws a pass during practice. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
During last season of Hard Knocks: In Season With The AFC North, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow went viral for telling his teammates he bought a real-life Batmobile. Yes, the iconic car that Batman drives in the comics and movies.

However, in the new season of Netflix's Quarterback, which dropped on Tuesday, Burrow shared that he ended up now purchasing the Batmobile, mostly due to his house being broken into last December. It would've cost him $3 million to buy the car, and he had bigger problems to figure out.

"I didn't end up getting the Batmobile because I just had other things I wanted to deal with at that point," Burrow said on the show.

Burrow found out his Cincinnati home was broken into during the Bengals' 27–20 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 9, 2024. Burrow detailed the whole experience of finding out about the break-in when speaking to former Cincinnati defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo in a clip from Quarterback. He also shared how violating it was in terms of his privacy since the whole world became aware of where he lived.

Maybe Burrow will change his mind and still purchase a Batmobile sometime this season. His dream of living like Batman may not be over.

Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

