Joe Burrow Had Sad Reason for Not Buying $3 Million Batmobile
During last season of Hard Knocks: In Season With The AFC North, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow went viral for telling his teammates he bought a real-life Batmobile. Yes, the iconic car that Batman drives in the comics and movies.
However, in the new season of Netflix's Quarterback, which dropped on Tuesday, Burrow shared that he ended up now purchasing the Batmobile, mostly due to his house being broken into last December. It would've cost him $3 million to buy the car, and he had bigger problems to figure out.
"I didn't end up getting the Batmobile because I just had other things I wanted to deal with at that point," Burrow said on the show.
Burrow found out his Cincinnati home was broken into during the Bengals' 27–20 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 9, 2024. Burrow detailed the whole experience of finding out about the break-in when speaking to former Cincinnati defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo in a clip from Quarterback. He also shared how violating it was in terms of his privacy since the whole world became aware of where he lived.
Maybe Burrow will change his mind and still purchase a Batmobile sometime this season. His dream of living like Batman may not be over.