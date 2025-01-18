Joe Mixon's Early Celebration on Touchdown vs. Chiefs Had Troy Aikman Worried
With the Houston Texans trailing the Kansas City Chiefs 13–6 in the third quarter of Saturday's AFC divisional round playoff game, Houston running back Joe Mixon was on a mission to pull his team even in the biggest game of the season.
Mixon capped off a 15-play, 82-yard touchdown drive for the Texans with a 13-yard touchdown run where he started high-stepping in the open field just a bit early.
Ultimately, Mixon found the end zone, but his nearly premature celebration had Troy Aikman nervous on the call.
"Mixon, after he gets the ball, you're going to see the hole opens up. And he almost got a little too cute right before he got across that goal line. I would hate to have been him going to that sideline if something tragic had happened," Aikman said laughing.
Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn went on to miss the ensuing extra point that would have tied the game, prompting a spectacular reaction from Joe Buck.
"Extra point is no good! That is tragic!" Buck exclaimed.
What an electric minute of television. From the touchdown, to the replay, to the extra point, there was a lot to digest on the broadcast from Buck and Aikman.