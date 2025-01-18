SI

Taylor Swift, Caitlin Clark Had Sweet Reaction to Travis Kelce’s Big Play in Chiefs Game

Kristen Wong

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs the ball after a pass reception against the Houston Texans during the second quarter of a 2025 AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Kansas City Chiefs are in their Super Bowl era—for now, assuming they hold onto their slim 13–12 lead against the Houston Texans in Saturday’s divisional round matchup.

During the Chiefs’ first playoff game of the year, Travis Kelce predictably made a pivotal big play, reeling in a pass from Patrick Mahomes near mid-field and breaking a few tackles before getting taken down a few yards shy of the end zone. 

The play as a whole was a 49-yard gain, and it culminated in Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt running it in for the team’s first touchdown of the day. 

Though Kelce wasn’t able to get the score in the end, his valiant efforts captured the attention of two special VIPs in the Chiefs’ suite at Arrowhead: Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark.

The superstar duo shared a wholesome hug after watching Kelce rack up the yardage in a video posted on the NFL’s TikTok account.

Take a look at the priceless moment:

Here’s another angle:

Saturday’s contest marks the first time Swift and Clark have watched a Chiefs game together, with the Eras Tour pop star extending an invitation to Clark last year.

