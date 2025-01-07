Joe Schoen Speaks on Giants' Potential Interest in Shedeur Sanders
Following a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, the New York Giants have officially clinched the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. The Giants are in need of a quarterback after releasing Daniel Jones earlier this season, and could be at play for one of the top quarterbacks in this draft class.
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is one of the quarterbacks New York will have the chance to consider drafting this year. Sanders has sparked speculation that the Giants could draft him after posting a picture of his Giants-themed cleats. He was also seen playing catch with rookie receiver Malik Nabers in New York City in December.
Giants general manager Joe Schoen denied any notion that he's already spoken with Sanders's camp on Monday. "We haven't had any conversations with his camp on any of that stuff. We don't really control any of that stuff."
Schoen also reacted to Sanders playing catch with Nabers while he was in New York City for the Heisman Trophy ceremony.
"That one caught me off guard," Schoen admitted. "That was cool. Unexpected. I had not seen that before, an NFL receiver and a quarterback prospect playing catch down in New York City. That was interesting."
Schoen says the Giants will be looking at "any avenue" to upgrade their quarterback room, including free agency, the drafts, or via trade. Currently, Tommy DeVito is the only quarterback under contract for the 2025 season.
If the Giants do decide to take a quarterback in the first round of the draft, they will be behind the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns, two teams that could opt to select a quarterback with the top two picks. This quarterback class is generally viewed as a weaker one, but features intriguing prospects in Sanders, Miami's Cam Ward, and Alabama's Jalen Milroe.