Joey Bosa’s Mom Wants Special NFL Team to Sign Her Son After Chargers Release
In a difficult decision just before the start of the new league year, the Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday night released former first round pick and five-time Pro Bowl selection Joey Bosa.
The move, which saved the club roughly $25 million on the 2025 salary cap, not only ushered in a new era for the Chargers but also resulted in one of the league's best pass rushers hitting the free agent market.
And Bosa's mother, Cheryl, has an idea of where she wants her son to play next: with the San Francisco 49ers alongside his brother Nick. She took to her Instagram account on Wednesday night and made her wish known.
It's not the first time that she has thought about the possibility of her two sons playing together, as she posted a photo of the two side-by-side in 49ers threads back in February.
The last time the Bosa brothers were teammates was back in 2012, when they both starred for the varsity football team at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Nick also eventually played for the Buckeyes, and both brothers became first round picks in the NFL. And while they haven't had the pleasure of being teammates since their high school days, it hasn't stopped the brothers from talking about the possibility of sharing the field as teammates in the NFL.
Nick Bosa, during an appearance onThe Richard Sherman Podcast in March of '23, made it clear how he believes such a brotherly partnership would fare in pro football.
"I think Joey definitely is looking good financially," Bosa said. "I think him on the other side, it might break the NFL."
Then, in June of '24, Joey Bosa, the subject of trade rumors with the Chargers at the time, told ESPN that he and his brother spoke about potentially playing together in the future.
Now, after Joey's release from the Chargers, would appear to be the most realistic opportunity for such a partnership to come to fruition.
The 2025 league year and free agency signing period begins on March 12, though clubs are permitted to negotiate contracts with the agents of Unrestricted Free Agents during a two-day period beginning on March 10.