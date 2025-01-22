John Harbaugh Had Strong Message for Ravens Players After Playoff Loss to Bills
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh shared a strong, supportive message to his team in a meeting following the loss to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC divisional round last Sunday.
Harbaugh, who once again saw his team fall short of the ultimate goal, provided words of encouragement to his players that was captured by HBO's Hard Knocks.
"Rejoicing in hope," Harbaugh began. "Persistent. Persistent through trials and tribulations. Brothers in arms. Having each other's backs and committed to the common goal of excellence, alright? You traveled far together this season. So you gotta take stock and put things in perspective and look forward to how far we can go, you know, and how far can I go? And everybody does that, and that's why this is such a kind of sobering day. So I hope I can remind you of that joy you had this year, even today when we ended today. OK? Don't forget that," Harbaugh added.
The Ravens have yet to win a Super Bowl under quarterback Lamar Jackson, and Harbaugh is still searching for his second Super Bowl crown as a coach.
But expect the Ravens to be right back in the mix next season as one of the top teams in the AFC.