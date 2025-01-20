John Harbaugh, Lamar Jackson Defended Mark Andrews After Crucial Drop in Ravens' Loss
The Baltimore Ravens were defeated by the Buffalo Bills 27–25 in the divisional round of the playoffs in heartbreaking fashion on Sunday night at Highmark Stadium. Just a two-point conversion away from tying the game in the fourth quarter with under two minutes remaining, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson delivered a pass to tight end Mark Andrews in the end zone—and Andrews, one of the best tight ends in the league, dropped it.
The costly mistake all but nixed any hopes of a comeback for Baltimore and sealed Buffalo's ticket to Kansas City for the AFC title game next week. Fans, and even CBS color commentator Tony Romo, piled on Andrews––who also had a costly fumble in the fourth quarter––immediately after the play.
But Jackson, as well as Ravens coach John Harbaugh had Andrews's back during while speaking to the media postgame.
"I'm just as hurt as Mark. It ain't his fault," Jackson, who said he spoke to Andrews on the sideline, said. "All of us played a factor in that game. It's a team effort. I'm not gonna put that on Mark. Because he's been battling all season, he's been doing all the great things he's been doing all season."
Andrews got off to one of the slowest starts of his decorated career during the regular season, as fellow tight end Isaiah Likely enjoyed a career year. But Andrews finished the season strong, hauling in a career-high 11 touchdown receptions, including one in each of the Ravens' final six games of the season.
And Harbaugh feels that the Ravens wouldn't have made it this far without the contributions of the three-time Pro Bowl tight end.
"Same thing I would say to all of the guys like Mark," said Harbaugh when asked what he would say to Andrews. "There's nobody that has more heart and cares more and fights more than Mark. We wouldn't be here without Mark Andrews. And that's what you say to him."
And Harbaugh doesn't have any doubts about how his star tight end will respond.
"Mark'll handle it fantastic like he always does," Harbaugh continued. "Because he's a high-character person, he's a tough person. And he's a good person. I'm proud of him, just like I'm proud of all the guys."