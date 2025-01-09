John Lynch Clarifies 49ers' Plan for Deebo Samuel in Upcoming Offseason
The San Francisco 49ers plan to run it back next season—at least with star receiver Deebo Samuel.
Samuel, who will enter the 2025 NFL campaign on the final season of his three-year contract extension he signed in 2022, could be a candidate to get cut if the 49ers are looking to free up some cap space this offseason. But San Francisco general manager John Lynch poured cold water on that theory when speaking to the media Wednesday.
"Deebo is under contract," Lynch said. "[He's] a good player and has done a ton for this organization, and we're not in the business of letting good players out of here."
Samuel hasn't lived up to his All-Pro season in 2021 that earned him the new contract when he totaled 1,770 yards from scrimmage and 14 touchdowns in 16 games. He missed nearly the entire ensuing offseason while holding out and had a down year in '22, rebounded slightly in '23 only to have have another uninspiring campaign in '24, registering a career-low 8.7 yards per touch.
If the 49ers cut Samuel before June 1, they would face $31 million in dead money and lose about $15.2 million in cap space for the 2025 season [per Spotrac]. But if they cut Samuel after June 1, the 49ers would spread the dead money over two years and save about $5.2 million toward the '25 cap.
San Francisco is expected to reward former "Mr. Irrelevant" draft pick Brock Purdy with a lucrative contract extension this offseason and will have to make some tough financial decisions to clear enough cap space.
A lot can change in an NFL offseason, but as of early January, it appears Samuel will be back for his seventh season in the Bay Area in 2025.