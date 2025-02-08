What to Know About Jon Batiste Singing the National Anthem at Super Bowl: Time, Length & Fun Facts
Ladies and gentleman, we made it! Super Bowl LIX is right around the corner.
In the 59th edition of the NFL's big game, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will square off in the final game of the 2024–25 season from New Orleans for a chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.
But first? The National Anthem. Every year before the Super Bowl—and nearly all sporting events in the United States—"The Star Spangled Banner" is performed on the field to kick things off before the kick-off.
This year's Anthem performer is Jon Batiste. Here's everything you need to know about him:
Who is Jon Batiste?
Jon Batiste is an American singer, songwriter, television personality and multi-talented musician working in the genres of jazz, R&B, hip hop, pop and soul. He's been involved in the world of music for nearly his entire life. Beginning at the age of eight, Batiste began playing both percussion and drums in his family's band, "The Batiste Brother Band." He released his debut album at age 17.
Now age 38, Batiste is a 20-time Grammy nominee and a five-time Grammy winner. In 2022, his '21 albumWe Are won a Grammy for Album of the Year. He's also co-composed the soundtrack to the Pixar movie Soul, and his band "Stay Human"—of which he was the bandleader and musical director—was the house band for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert from 2015 to '22.
Throughout his career, Batiste has recorded and performed with artists the likes of Alicia Keys, Stevie Wonder, Prince, Ed Sheeran, Willie Nelson, Lana Del Rey and more.
Where is Jon Batiste From?
Batiste was born in none other than Metairie, Lousiana—making his performance at New Orleans's Caesars Superdome on Sunday all the more special.
Though born in Metairie, Batiste grew up in Kenner—just outside of New Orleans—and attended the city's St. Augustine High School and New Orleans Center for Creative Arts. Batiste went on to receive his Bachelor of Music and Master of Music degrees—both in jazz studies—at New York City's Juilliard School.
Jon Batiste National Anthem History
Jon Batiste has performed the National Anthem at a major sporting event twice before: once before the 2017 NBA All-Star Game, and again at Opening Night of the 2017 U.S. Open.
For the bettors out there, his rendition at the All-Star game lasted one minute and 19 seconds, while his US Open performance lasted a whopping one minute and 45 seconds.