Eagles Activate Captain Brandon Graham Ahead of Super Bowl LIX vs. Chiefs
The Philadelphia Eagles are getting a major part of their defense back ahead of Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs.
On Saturday afternoon, the team officially activated defensive end Brandon Graham from IR. The 36-year-old tore his triceps in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams—and was thought to be done for the season. Instead, he's suiting up.
"We pour everything we can into this game…” Philly’s captain said following the late-November injury. “I’m about to enjoy this little rehab and then I'm about to enjoy leading this team the rest of the year. As soon as I can be back out there, I'm gonna be out there. As a player, I'm out for the year."
What Graham didn’t know, however, was that his Eagles teammates would get back to the Super Bowl for the second time in three years—giving him a chance to play one more time this season.
Philly designated Graham to return to practice on Jan. 30 and, after he logged a full session on Friday afternoon in New Orleans, was deemed good to go.
Graham is no stranger to Super Bowl Sunday. He was the hero of Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots with a strip-sack of quarterback Tom Brady to seal the victory, and also played in Super Bowl LVII with Philly in 2022—a 38-35 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Graham will now look for ring No. 2 in a rematch against K.C., set for 6:30 p.m. EST on Sunday from the Caesars Superdome.