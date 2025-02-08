SI

Eagles Activate Captain Brandon Graham Ahead of Super Bowl LIX vs. Chiefs

Philly's captain has been out since Week 13 with a triceps injury.

Mike Kadlick

Graham has been out since Week 13 with a triceps injury. / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
The Philadelphia Eagles are getting a major part of their defense back ahead of Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Saturday afternoon, the team officially activated defensive end Brandon Graham from IR. The 36-year-old tore his triceps in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams—and was thought to be done for the season. Instead, he's suiting up.

"We pour everything we can into this game…” Philly’s captain said following the late-November injury. “I’m about to enjoy this little rehab and then I'm about to enjoy leading this team the rest of the year. As soon as I can be back out there, I'm gonna be out there. As a player, I'm out for the year."

What Graham didn’t know, however, was that his Eagles teammates would get back to the Super Bowl for the second time in three years—giving him a chance to play one more time this season. 

Philly designated Graham to return to practice on Jan. 30 and, after he logged a full session on Friday afternoon in New Orleans, was deemed good to go.

Graham is no stranger to Super Bowl Sunday. He was the hero of Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots with a strip-sack of quarterback Tom Brady to seal the victory, and also played in Super Bowl LVII with Philly in 2022—a 38-35 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Graham will now look for ring No. 2 in a rematch against K.C., set for 6:30 p.m. EST on Sunday from the Caesars Superdome.

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

