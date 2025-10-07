Jonathan Gannon Apologizes for Heated Sideline Exchange With Cardinals RB Emari Demercado
Emari Demercado committed one of football's cardinal sins during Arizona's stunning loss to the Titans on Sunday. The Cardinals running back dropped the football before he crossed the goal line on what would've been the longest touchdown of his career.
It was the moment that sparked Tennessee's miraculous comeback, and it earned Demercado a rather undesirable callout from coach Jonathan Gannon on the sideline. The exchange between Gannon and Demercado after his costly fumble was captured on camera, and it certainly didn't look too pleasant for the running back.
On Monday, after having some time to calm down and process everything, Gannon issued an apology for how he handled the situation with Demercado.
"I actually, I woke up this morning and didn't feel great about it, honestly. And, so, in the team meeting I addressed it. I apologized to Emari, I apologized to the team and I just told them, I kind of let the moment of what happened get the better of me there. Obviously, I try to be emotionally stable and calm because my job is to solve problems during a game and lead the charge on that. So, it's not really who I am, who I want to be and I told the guys that today," Gannon said, via ESPN's Josh Weinfuss.
Gannon was asked if Demercado would face any repercussions for his costly error on Sunday, to which Gannon said he would not, saying it was "just the best thing for the team" to move on from the mistake.
Clearly, it was a moment that all parties wish they could have back. Gannon admitted he should've handled things better, but let his frustrations boil over and get the best of him. The team will need to be unified in the aftermath of their dreadful collapse against the Titans, and will need to be ready to go on Sunday when they're slated to face the Colts.