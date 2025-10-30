Jonathan Taylor Reveals Moment He Knew Daniel Jones Was 'The Guy' at QB for Colts
Through the first eight weeks of the year, the Colts and quarterback Daniel Jones have been the biggest surprise of the year.
When Indianapolis signed Jones this offseason, he has widely viewed for the team as another option outside of 2023 No. 4 pick Anthony Richardson, who struggled with accuracy and efficiency over his first two seasons. Ideally though, Richardson was going to win the job as he took the next steps in his pro career.
Instead, Jones won the job outright and has proven he’s much more than a bridge quarterback by leading the Colts to a historic start offensively. The Colts quickly made a statement to start the season with a 33-8 walloping of the Dolphins in Week 1. Since then they’ve put together a 7-1 record through the first eight weeks and lead the NFL in both total yards and points per game.
While Jones’s performance has surprised many across the league this season, running back Jonathan Taylor knew early on he would be great for the team.
“When we first got into training camp and he called a check that is in the playbook, but if you’ve been here it’s one of those checks that’s like, ‘Oh, yeah, we call that sometimes.’ The fact that he called it, it’s like, ‘Did this guy have the playbook six months ago?’” Taylor said on the Up & Adams Show. “That’s when I understood, ‘Oh okay, his level of preparation is different.’ For him to come in Day 1, Day 2, and to make that call, make that check, he’s been studying. It’s Day 1 of install, but he’s already that far ahead. I’m like, ‘This guy, he’s legit.’”
As for what’s impressed Taylor the most about Jones so far, he told Kay Adams, “The way he’s even-keeled. We’ll go down, we’ll score a touchdown and yeah he’s excited, but now he’s on the sideline, ‘Hey guys, be ready for this next drive.’ He’s already thinking about we’ve got to continue to apply pressure. He has that competitiveness, that edginess to him. He’s tough as nails.”
The success from Jones and the rest of the offense has in turn played a part in Taylor getting off to the best start of a season in his own career. Taylor has led the NFL in rushing yards and touchdowns before in 2021, but he’s off to an even better start this season. He currently leads the NFL in rushing yards and touchdowns, and has recorded the second-most touchdowns through eight weeks since at least 1970.
The Colts are rolling midway through the 2025 season, and while they’ll still have to prove themselves over the remainder of the year, they could certainly be legit contenders come January.